Tri Locum Partners LP Purchases New Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

Tri Locum Partners LP purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 153,250 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock, valued at approximately $70,647,000. Intuitive Surgical makes up about 9.9% of Tri Locum Partners LP's portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 44 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 833.3% in the 4th quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. now owns 56 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 281.2% during the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 61 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company's stock.

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Key Intuitive Surgical News

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuitive Surgical this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, SVP Iman Jeddi sold 5,625 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.55, for a total value of $2,365,593.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 6,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,718,014.65. This represents a 46.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Gary Loeb sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.14, for a total value of $169,656.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 5,720 shares in the company, valued at $2,426,080.80. The trade was a 6.54% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 6,606 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,967 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ISRG. Piper Sandler set a $357.44 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Monday. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $512.00 to $469.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Monday, July 20th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded Intuitive Surgical to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen cut Intuitive Surgical from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $517.21.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ISRG

Intuitive Surgical Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $353.10 on Thursday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $328.57 and a 1 year high of $603.88. The firm's 50-day moving average is $401.70 and its 200-day moving average is $454.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.74 billion, a PE ratio of 40.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.46.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.32. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.45% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical's revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a medical technology company focused on the design, manufacture and service of robotic-assisted surgical systems. The company is best known for its da Vinci surgical systems, which enable minimally invasive procedures by translating a surgeon's hand movements into finer, scaled motions of small instruments inside the patient. Intuitive's business centers on supplying hospitals and surgical centers with systems, instruments and related technologies that aim to improve precision, visualization and control in the operating room.

In addition to its core surgical platforms, Intuitive markets a portfolio of reusable and disposable instruments, accessories, and proprietary software, and provides training, servicing and clinical support to its customers.

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