Triad Wealth Partners LLC Has $20.07 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. $AAPL

Triad Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Free Report) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,095 shares of the iPhone maker's stock after acquiring an additional 6,258 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 1.6% of Triad Wealth Partners LLC's holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Triad Wealth Partners LLC's holdings in Apple were worth $20,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Davis Capital Management increased its stake in Apple by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 15,266 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $3,874,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 11.0% in the first quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 90,509 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $22,970,000 after buying an additional 8,942 shares in the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.7% during the first quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 27,111 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $6,880,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 25.6% during the first quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,270 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $3,368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH increased its position in shares of Apple by 1.0% during the first quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 466,121 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $118,297,000 after acquiring an additional 4,761 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, insider Ben Borders sold 116 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.14, for a total value of $34,236.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 38,713 shares in the company, valued at $11,425,754.82. This represents a 0.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 64,949 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.23, for a total value of $16,511,984.27. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,280,418 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $833,980,668.14. This represents a 1.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 97,875 shares of company stock valued at $24,998,541. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Apple

Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:

Apple Stock Down 0.4%

Apple stock opened at $293.05 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $199.26 and a fifty-two week high of $317.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $291.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $273.15. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.06. Apple had a net margin of 27.15% and a return on equity of 146.69%. The firm had revenue of $111.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 11th. This is a positive change from Apple's previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Apple's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a "strong-buy" rating and issued a $375.00 price target (up from $305.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded Apple from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Apple from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $314.85.

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About Apple

Apple Inc NASDAQ: AAPL is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple's principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

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