TriaGen Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 24,900 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $2,116,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MRVL. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 3.9% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 28,784 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,772,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 22.7% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,417 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 3,221 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $354,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Marvell Technology by 3.0% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 403,818 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $31,256,000 after acquiring an additional 11,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 411,569 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $31,855,000 after purchasing an additional 4,060 shares during the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marvell Technology news, insider Sandeep Bharathi sold 66,892 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.35, for a total value of $8,719,372.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 55,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,195,189.65. The trade was a 54.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, COO Chris Koopmans sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.24, for a total value of $1,102,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 133,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,757,828.80. This represents a 6.95% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 213,560 shares of company stock valued at $24,888,062 in the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Marvell Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Marvell Technology this week:

Marvell Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $139.69 on Monday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.09 and a 52-week high of $139.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.98. The stock has a market cap of $122.15 billion, a PE ratio of 45.35, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.83.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Marvell Technology had a net margin of 32.58% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Marvell Technology has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.740-0.840 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 10th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Marvell Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on MRVL. Melius Research upgraded Marvell Technology from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 5th. Bank of America raised shares of Marvell Technology from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a "strong-buy" rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a "positive" rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $121.06.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MRVL

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company's product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell's technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

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