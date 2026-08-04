Trilogy Capital Inc. Makes New Investment in Booking Holdings Inc. $BKNG

Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG - Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 23,857 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $4,252,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BKNG. Daytona Street Capital LLC bought a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Osbon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on BKNG shares. Tigress Financial reiterated a "strong-buy" rating and set a $260.00 target price (up from $244.00) on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Piper Sandler set a $195.00 price target on Booking in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Booking from $248.00 to $240.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Booking from $224.00 to $208.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Booking from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booking presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $227.23.

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Insider Activity at Booking

In other Booking news, Director Vanessa Ames Wittman sold 1,125 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $216,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 16,508 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,169,536. This trade represents a 6.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP Peter J. Millones sold 62,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.67, for a total transaction of $10,229,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 425,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,572,025.25. This trade represents a 12.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 68,625 shares of company stock valued at $11,445,375 over the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Booking Stock Performance

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $192.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $149.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.07. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $150.14 and a one year high of $231.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $176.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.70.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc is a global online travel company that operates a portfolio of consumer brands and technology platforms that facilitate the search for and booking of travel services. The company's businesses focus on accommodations, transportation and related travel services through consumer-facing websites and apps as well as partner distribution channels. Booking Holdings was originally founded as Priceline in the late 1990s and adopted the Booking Holdings name in 2018; it is headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut.

Its core offerings include online reservations for hotels, vacation rentals and other lodging; flight and car rental search and booking; and ancillary services that support travel planning and on-property experiences.

Further Reading

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