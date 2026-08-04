Trilogy Capital Inc. Sells 14,701 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Trilogy Capital Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,075 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 14,701 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc.'s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $6,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Norges Bank bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $4,929,312,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 181.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,910,310 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $2,336,552,000 after purchasing an additional 7,035,991 shares during the last quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $1,000,783,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 335.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,847,825 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $784,330,000 after purchasing an additional 3,735,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 340.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,747,834 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,016,796,000 after purchasing an additional 3,669,054 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.69, for a total transaction of $57,586,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,896,899 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,334,572,400.31. This represents a 4.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.40, for a total transaction of $8,406,691.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 324,527 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $140,000,947.80. This represents a 5.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 310,310 shares of company stock worth $141,185,456 over the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $484.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $790.25 billion, a PE ratio of 158.90 and a beta of 2.48. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.22 and a fifty-two week high of $584.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $515.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $352.55.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

More Advanced Micro Devices News

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts expect strong second-quarter growth, supported by robust demand for EPYC server CPUs, Instinct AI accelerators and cloud infrastructure. Data-center revenue is expected to be the central catalyst, with some estimates calling for revenue above $6 billion and total company revenue near $11.2 billion. Can Strong Data Center Revenues Boost AMD's Top Line in Q2 Earnings?

Analysts expect strong second-quarter growth, supported by robust demand for EPYC server CPUs, Instinct AI accelerators and cloud infrastructure. Data-center revenue is expected to be the central catalyst, with some estimates calling for revenue above $6 billion and total company revenue near $11.2 billion. Positive Sentiment: AMD’s Helios rack-scale AI platform is being positioned as a broader challenge to Nvidia’s integrated AI systems, potentially expanding AMD’s opportunity beyond individual GPUs. Bernstein also raised its AI-server forecast ahead of the results. AMD’s Helios Is Coming for Nvidia’s Rack, Not Just Its GPU

AMD’s Helios rack-scale AI platform is being positioned as a broader challenge to Nvidia’s integrated AI systems, potentially expanding AMD’s opportunity beyond individual GPUs. Bernstein also raised its AI-server forecast ahead of the results. Positive Sentiment: A partnership with Core Scientific involving more than 500 megawatts of planned U.S. capacity beginning in 2027 highlights potential long-term demand for AMD-powered AI data-center infrastructure, although the agreement is not expected to materially affect near-term results. Core Scientific partnership with AMD

A partnership with Core Scientific involving more than 500 megawatts of planned U.S. capacity beginning in 2027 highlights potential long-term demand for AMD-powered AI data-center infrastructure, although the agreement is not expected to materially affect near-term results. Neutral Sentiment: Options markets imply an unusually large post-earnings move of roughly 8.5% to 9%, reflecting elevated uncertainty. Investors may focus more on forward guidance, AI-server demand and the pace of the Helios ramp than on whether AMD simply beats quarterly estimates. AMD options price a 9% earnings move

Options markets imply an unusually large post-earnings move of roughly 8.5% to 9%, reflecting elevated uncertainty. Investors may focus more on forward guidance, AI-server demand and the pace of the Helios ramp than on whether AMD simply beats quarterly estimates. Negative Sentiment: AMD’s valuation has become demanding after the stock more than doubled during the year. Analysts warn that a routine earnings beat may not be sufficient, leaving the shares vulnerable if data-center growth or guidance falls short of exceptionally high expectations. AMD earnings preview

AMD’s valuation has become demanding after the stock more than doubled during the year. Analysts warn that a routine earnings beat may not be sufficient, leaving the shares vulnerable if data-center growth or guidance falls short of exceptionally high expectations. Negative Sentiment: Semiconductor stocks have recently suffered a sharp sector-wide reversal amid concerns about AI-spending profitability, increasing the risk that AMD could decline even on solid results. Cathie Wood’s Ark Invest also reported selling $68.1 million of AMD shares in July, including an $11.8 million sale in one day. Cathie Wood's Ark Invest sold AMD stock

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMD. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $530.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. HSBC lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $335.00 to $340.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Friday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $529.46.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AMD

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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