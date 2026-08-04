Trilogy Capital Inc. Takes Position in Amphenol Corporation $APH

Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 31,126 shares of the electronics maker's stock, valued at approximately $5,488,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 114.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,624 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 9,390 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Amphenol by 87.9% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,094 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 4,721 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Amphenol by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 8,042 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amphenol by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 62,946 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $6,216,000 after purchasing an additional 22,434 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its position in Amphenol by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 4,745 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In other news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 186,104 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.27, for a total value of $30,199,096.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 864,177 shares in the company, valued at $140,230,001.79. This represents a 17.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amphenol Trading Up 1.9%

Amphenol stock opened at $163.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.49 billion, a PE ratio of 41.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.24. Amphenol Corporation has a 12-month low of $104.71 and a 12-month high of $178.52.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $8.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.26 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 39.87% and a net margin of 17.73%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 55.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Amphenol has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.400-1.420 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amphenol Corporation will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 23rd. Amphenol's payout ratio is currently 25.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on APH shares. Zacks Research raised Amphenol from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Barclays reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (up from $198.00) on shares of Amphenol in a report on Monday, July 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on Amphenol from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Amphenol from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $191.67.

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Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

See Also

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