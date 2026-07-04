Trimble Inc. $TRMB Shares Acquired by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB - Free Report) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,464,654 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock after purchasing an additional 335,850 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 1.05% of Trimble worth $193,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 193.6% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 323 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. DV Equities LLC acquired a new stake in Trimble in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Trimble in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new position in Trimble in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Trimble by 175.8% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 364 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.21% of the company's stock.

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Trimble Price Performance

TRMB stock opened at $53.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Trimble Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.92 and a 52-week high of $87.50. The stock's 50 day moving average is $55.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.42. The company has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a PE ratio of 27.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.38.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. Trimble had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $939.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $905.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Trimble has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.470-3.640 EPS. Analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 7,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total transaction of $502,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 11,897 shares in the company, valued at $796,385.18. The trade was a 38.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, VP Mark David Schwartz sold 16,725 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total value of $1,120,742.25. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 19,668 shares in the company, valued at $1,317,952.68. This represents a 45.96% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders own 0.59% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TRMB. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Trimble from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen raised Trimble from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Trimble from $97.00 to $87.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Trimble from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Trimble from $103.00 to $79.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $87.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on Trimble

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc NASDAQ: TRMB is a technology company that develops hardware, software and services to improve the productivity and connectivity of customers across the construction, agriculture, geospatial, transportation and logistics, and natural resources sectors. The company's offerings center on advanced positioning technologies — including GNSS/GPS receivers, inertial sensors and laser scanning — integrated with application-specific software and cloud services to enable precise measurement, modeling, machine control and workflow automation for field and office operations.

Trimble's product portfolio spans surveying and geospatial instruments (total stations, mobile mapping and terrestrial laser scanners), construction solutions (machine control systems, site positioning and estimating), agriculture systems (auto-steer, guidance and application-control platforms), and fleet and transportation telematics.

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