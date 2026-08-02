Trimble Inc. $TRMB Shares Bought by Amundi

Amundi increased its holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB - Free Report) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,492,944 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock after buying an additional 163,716 shares during the period. Amundi owned about 0.64% of Trimble worth $97,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Trimble alerts: Sign Up

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TRMB. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 2.6% during the second quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 5,008 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co lifted its position in Trimble by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 8,272 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Trimble by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its stake in Trimble by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 39,540 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $3,098,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Trimble by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 474 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.21% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on TRMB shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Trimble from $103.00 to $79.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Trimble from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 13th. Raymond James Financial cut Trimble from a "moderate buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Trimble in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Trimble from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $83.78.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TRMB

Trimble Price Performance

NASDAQ TRMB opened at $56.58 on Friday. Trimble Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.92 and a 12 month high of $87.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a PE ratio of 29.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.38. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $52.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.07. Trimble had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 12.38%.The firm had revenue of $939.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $905.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Trimble has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.470-3.640 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trimble Profile

Trimble Inc NASDAQ: TRMB is a technology company that develops hardware, software and services to improve the productivity and connectivity of customers across the construction, agriculture, geospatial, transportation and logistics, and natural resources sectors. The company's offerings center on advanced positioning technologies — including GNSS/GPS receivers, inertial sensors and laser scanning — integrated with application-specific software and cloud services to enable precise measurement, modeling, machine control and workflow automation for field and office operations.

Trimble's product portfolio spans surveying and geospatial instruments (total stations, mobile mapping and terrestrial laser scanners), construction solutions (machine control systems, site positioning and estimating), agriculture systems (auto-steer, guidance and application-control platforms), and fleet and transportation telematics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Trimble, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Trimble wasn't on the list.

While Trimble currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here