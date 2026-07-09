Trimble Inc. $TRMB Shares Sold by Lmcg Investments LLC

Lmcg Investments LLC cut its stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB - Free Report) by 65.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,816 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock after selling 80,014 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC's holdings in Trimble were worth $2,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Trimble by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,570,278 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $2,395,181,000 after buying an additional 304,461 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Trimble by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,951,409 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $894,183,000 after buying an additional 43,285 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Trimble by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,309,075 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $492,426,000 after acquiring an additional 55,073 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Trimble by 126.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,199,706 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $485,747,000 after acquiring an additional 3,455,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Trimble by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,217,742 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $330,460,000 after acquiring an additional 675,134 shares during the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Trimble Stock Performance

Shares of Trimble stock opened at $52.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Trimble Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.92 and a 52 week high of $87.50. The firm's 50 day moving average is $54.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.38.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. Trimble had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $939.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $905.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The company's revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Trimble has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.470-3.640 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Trimble in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Trimble from $103.00 to $79.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Trimble from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Trimble from $97.00 to $87.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Trimble from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trimble currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $87.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Trimble

Insider Buying and Selling at Trimble

In other Trimble news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 7,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total transaction of $502,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 11,897 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $796,385.18. This trade represents a 38.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, VP Mark David Schwartz sold 16,725 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total value of $1,120,742.25. Following the sale, the vice president owned 19,668 shares in the company, valued at $1,317,952.68. This trade represents a 45.96% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company's stock.

Trimble Profile

Trimble Inc NASDAQ: TRMB is a technology company that develops hardware, software and services to improve the productivity and connectivity of customers across the construction, agriculture, geospatial, transportation and logistics, and natural resources sectors. The company's offerings center on advanced positioning technologies — including GNSS/GPS receivers, inertial sensors and laser scanning — integrated with application-specific software and cloud services to enable precise measurement, modeling, machine control and workflow automation for field and office operations.

Trimble's product portfolio spans surveying and geospatial instruments (total stations, mobile mapping and terrestrial laser scanners), construction solutions (machine control systems, site positioning and estimating), agriculture systems (auto-steer, guidance and application-control platforms), and fleet and transportation telematics.

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