TrueWealth Financial Partners Grows Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

TrueWealth Financial Partners boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG - Free Report) by 992.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,644 shares of the information services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 6,944 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 0.9% of TrueWealth Financial Partners' portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. TrueWealth Financial Partners' holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Bard Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Towne Trust Company N.A increased its position in Alphabet by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Towne Trust Company N.A now owns 134 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company's stock.

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Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $333.68 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $188.70 and a one year high of $404.47. The stock's fifty day moving average is $356.27 and its 200 day moving average is $337.78. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of 16.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.72.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The information services provider reported $9.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $6.24. Alphabet had a return on equity of 51.32% and a net margin of 54.77%.The company had revenue of $119.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. Alphabet's quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 20.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Investors of record on Monday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Alphabet's payout ratio is 4.42%.

Insider Activity

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 118,138 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $2,232,808.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 8,998 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.29, for a total transaction of $3,142,911.42. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 75,290 shares in the company, valued at $26,298,044.10. This represents a 10.68% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 600,547 shares of company stock valued at $16,255,540. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trending Headlines about Alphabet

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Positive Sentiment: Alphabet is expanding its AI capabilities. Google DeepMind introduced Gemini Robotics 2, designed to control the full bodies of humanoid robots, while Google said internal AI tools helped it fix more Chrome security bugs in June than during the previous two years. These developments highlight potential long-term opportunities beyond search and advertising. Gemini Robotics 2

Google DeepMind introduced Gemini Robotics 2, designed to control the full bodies of humanoid robots, while Google said internal AI tools helped it fix more Chrome security bugs in June than during the previous two years. These developments highlight potential long-term opportunities beyond search and advertising. Positive Sentiment: Analyst support remains favorable. Erste Group raised its FY2026 earnings forecast to $20.50 per share from $14.27, above the roughly $20.15 consensus. Separate reports also cited upgrades and price targets materially above recent trading levels.

Erste Group raised its FY2026 earnings forecast to $20.50 per share from $14.27, above the roughly $20.15 consensus. Separate reports also cited upgrades and price targets materially above recent trading levels. Neutral Sentiment: Google is committing further capital to AI infrastructure. Banks are reportedly discussing up to $15 billion in financing for an Anthropic data center backed by Google, potentially strengthening Google Cloud’s strategic position. However, guarantees for power and lease obligations could increase Alphabet’s financial commitments. Anthropic data center financing

Banks are reportedly discussing up to $15 billion in financing for an Anthropic data center backed by Google, potentially strengthening Google Cloud’s strategic position. However, guarantees for power and lease obligations could increase Alphabet’s financial commitments. Negative Sentiment: AI Overviews may be disrupting Google’s referral ecosystem. Reddit’s CEO said AI Overviews have not generated value comparable to the traditional “10 blue links,” while Reddit is receiving less referral traffic. This raises questions about publisher relationships, content supply and the potential effect of AI search on Google’s broader web ecosystem. Reddit CEO comments on AI Overviews

Reddit’s CEO said AI Overviews have not generated value comparable to the traditional “10 blue links,” while Reddit is receiving less referral traffic. This raises questions about publisher relationships, content supply and the potential effect of AI search on Google’s broader web ecosystem. Negative Sentiment: Microsoft’s stronger market reaction underscored investor concerns. Microsoft’s Azure and Copilot results reinforced its AI leadership, highlighting the competitive challenge to Google Cloud. At the same time, Alphabet insiders and several funds reported share sales, adding to cautious sentiment after the earnings-related pullback.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. Freedom Capital raised Alphabet from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer restated an "outperform" rating and set a $400.00 price target (down from $445.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $475.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $475.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $410.09.

View Our Latest Research Report on GOOG

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc NASDAQ: GOOG is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as "Other Bets." Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company's history.

Alphabet's core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company's ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

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