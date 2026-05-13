Truist Financial Corp Has $2.74 Million Stake in Insmed, Inc. $INSM

Truist Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of Insmed, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSM - Free Report) by 59.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 23,330 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp's holdings in Insmed were worth $2,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Insmed by 42.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Insmed by 2.7% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC boosted its position in Insmed by 2.9% during the third quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in Insmed by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Insmed by 11.5% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter.

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Insmed Price Performance

INSM stock opened at $116.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.14 billion, a PE ratio of -20.17 and a beta of 0.89. The company's 50-day moving average is $143.34 and its 200-day moving average is $164.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 4.10. Insmed, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.85 and a 1 year high of $212.75.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $305.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $300.81 million. Insmed had a negative net margin of 144.44% and a negative return on equity of 130.11%. The business's revenue was up 229.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.42) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Insmed, Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INSM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Insmed from $204.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $212.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Insmed from $177.00 to $160.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Insmed from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Insmed from $211.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Insmed has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $211.86.

Check Out Our Latest Report on INSM

Insider Transactions at Insmed

In related news, insider Michael Alexander Smith sold 19,638 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.98, for a total value of $2,964,945.24. Following the sale, the insider owned 51,871 shares in the company, valued at $7,831,483.58. This represents a 27.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William Lewis sold 10,699 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.97, for a total transaction of $1,540,335.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 301,185 shares in the company, valued at $43,361,604.45. This represents a 3.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 161,193 shares of company stock valued at $25,462,012 in the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Insmed

Here are the key news stories impacting Insmed this week:

Positive Sentiment: Insmed’s shares rebounded as investors bought the dip after the stock hit a 10-month low, suggesting some traders see value at lower levels. Insmed (INSM) Soars on Bargain-Hunting After 10-Month Low

Insmed’s shares rebounded as investors bought the dip after the stock hit a 10-month low, suggesting some traders see value at lower levels. Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating and raised near-term FY2026, Q2 2026 and Q3 2026 earnings estimates, which can help reinforce confidence in Insmed’s long-term growth story. Insmed analyst estimate updates

HC Wainwright reiterated a rating and raised near-term FY2026, Q2 2026 and Q3 2026 earnings estimates, which can help reinforce confidence in Insmed’s long-term growth story. Neutral Sentiment: Insmed also presented at the Bank of America Global Healthcare Conference 2026, which keeps the company in focus but did not include any clearly reported new catalyst in the provided transcript title. Insmed Presents at Bank of America Global Healthcare Conference 2026 Transcript

Insmed also presented at the Bank of America Global Healthcare Conference 2026, which keeps the company in focus but did not include any clearly reported new catalyst in the provided transcript title. Negative Sentiment: Some longer-term earnings estimates were lowered, including FY2027, FY2028, FY2029 and FY2030, indicating analysts still see meaningful profitability risk and potentially tempering enthusiasm. Insmed analyst estimate updates

About Insmed

Insmed Incorporated is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and serious diseases, with a particular emphasis on difficult-to-treat pulmonary infections. Headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey, the company concentrates its research and development efforts on targeted drug delivery technologies and novel formulations intended to improve clinical outcomes for patients who have limited treatment options.

The company's principal marketed product is ARIKAYCE (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), an inhaled liposomal formulation of the antibiotic amikacin that is approved by the U.S.

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