Truist Financial Corp Has $4.45 Million Stake in Affirm Holdings, Inc. $AFRM

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM - Free Report) by 63.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,825 shares of the company's stock after selling 105,531 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp's holdings in Affirm were worth $4,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Affirm by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,847,206 shares of the company's stock worth $1,849,378,000 after buying an additional 428,138 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in Affirm by 12.3% during the second quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 7,389,337 shares of the company's stock valued at $510,899,000 after acquiring an additional 808,455 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Affirm by 26.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,641,965 shares of the company's stock valued at $412,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187,665 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Affirm by 294.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,333,691 shares of the company's stock valued at $316,706,000 after acquiring an additional 3,234,260 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in Affirm by 68.9% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,146,092 shares of the company's stock valued at $156,836,000 after acquiring an additional 875,813 shares during the period. 69.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AFRM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Affirm from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Affirm in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They set an "outperform" rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna restated a "positive" rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Affirm in a report on Friday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Affirm from $61.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $79.00 price target on shares of Affirm and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Sunday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Affirm presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $85.40.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AFRM

Affirm Price Performance

NASDAQ AFRM opened at $64.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 11.41 and a current ratio of 11.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.16. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.10 and a twelve month high of $100.00. The stock has a market cap of $21.32 billion, a PE ratio of 58.19, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 3.72.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $943.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $995.27 million. Affirm had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Affirm news, Director Noel Bertram Watson sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 38,076 shares in the company, valued at $2,094,180. This trade represents a 4.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 11.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Affirm

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Affirm Company Profile

Affirm Holdings, Inc is a financial technology company that provides point-of-sale consumer lending and payments solutions for online and in-store purchases. Its core product is a buy-now-pay-later (BNPL) platform that enables consumers to split purchases into fixed, transparent installment loans with no hidden fees. Affirm offers a range of financing options through merchant integrations, a consumer-facing mobile app and virtual card capabilities, and tools for merchants to offer alternative payment methods at checkout.

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