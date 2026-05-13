Truist Financial Corp Sells 12,506 Shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. $CHH

Truist Financial Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH - Free Report) by 32.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,516 shares of the company's stock after selling 12,506 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.06% of Choice Hotels International worth $2,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Teza Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the company's stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 12,626 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 77.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 392 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH boosted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 10,931 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the company's stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.57% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CHH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $114.00 target price on Choice Hotels International in a research report on Monday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Choice Hotels International from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird set a $128.00 price target on Choice Hotels International in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Choice Hotels International from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Choice Hotels International currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $111.75.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International Price Performance

Shares of CHH opened at $105.49 on Wednesday. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.04 and a 12-month high of $136.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.58. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.65.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.28). Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 281.98% and a net margin of 21.55%.The firm had revenue of $340.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. Choice Hotels International's revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Choice Hotels International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.920-7.140 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Choice Hotels International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were issued a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 1st. Choice Hotels International's dividend payout ratio is presently 15.50%.

Insider Transactions at Choice Hotels International

In other Choice Hotels International news, CFO Scott E. Oaksmith sold 1,603 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $160,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 37,172 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,717,200. This represents a 4.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 24.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc is a hospitality franchisor specializing in the development and support of lodging brands across the economy, midscale and upscale segments. Through a network of franchisees, Choice Hotels supplies proprietary reservation and distribution systems, comprehensive marketing programs, and operational support services. The company's core activities include brand management, franchise development, and technology-driven revenue optimization tools designed to enhance guest acquisition and retention for its partners.

Founded in 1939 as Quality Courts United, the company rebranded to Choice Hotels International in 1982 to reflect its expanding brand portfolio and global ambitions.

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