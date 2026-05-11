Truist Financial Corp Sells 1,519,298 Shares of Ford Motor Company $F

Truist Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F - Free Report) by 80.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 369,336 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock after selling 1,519,298 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp's holdings in Ford Motor were worth $4,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of F. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth about $304,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 147,760 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $1,482,000 after buying an additional 43,385 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth about $172,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 267,895 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $2,907,000 after buying an additional 55,741 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 1,823,614 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $19,786,000 after buying an additional 26,526 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.74% of the company's stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity

In other Ford Motor news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. acquired 140,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.82 per share, with a total value of $1,934,800.00. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 3,912,600 shares of the company's stock, valued at $54,072,132. This trade represents a 3.71% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ford Motor Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $12.33 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business's 50-day moving average is $12.24 and its 200-day moving average is $13.00. Ford Motor Company has a 1 year low of $9.88 and a 1 year high of $14.80.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $43.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.66 billion. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 15.77% and a negative net margin of 3.22%.The firm's revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ford Motor Company will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. Ford Motor's payout ratio is currently -38.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

F has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Wall Street Zen raised Ford Motor from a "sell" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. UBS Group cut their target price on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $13.56.

Get Our Latest Research Report on F

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company NYSE: F is an American multinational automaker headquartered in Dearborn, Michigan. Founded by Henry Ford in 1903, the company became an early pioneer of mass-production techniques with the Model T and the adoption of the moving assembly line. Today, Ford designs, manufactures, markets and services a broad range of vehicles and mobility solutions under the Ford and Lincoln brands, spanning passenger cars, SUVs, pickup trucks and commercial vehicles.

Ford's business activities extend beyond vehicle production to include parts and aftermarket services, fleet and commercial sales, and automotive financing through Ford Motor Credit Company.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Ford Motor, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Ford Motor wasn't on the list.

While Ford Motor currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here