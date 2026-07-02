TSP Capital Management Group LLC Grows Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. $AWK

TSP Capital Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK - Free Report) by 378.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,210 shares of the utilities provider's stock after buying an additional 45,260 shares during the quarter. American Water Works makes up about 1.9% of TSP Capital Management Group LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. TSP Capital Management Group LLC's holdings in American Water Works were worth $7,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in American Water Works by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,824 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 71.7% during the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 194 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Faithward Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Faithward Advisors LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 13,108 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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American Water Works Stock Performance

AWK opened at $131.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business's 50 day moving average is $126.82 and its 200-day moving average is $130.53. The stock has a market cap of $25.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.61. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.57 and a twelve month high of $147.87.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 21.17%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. American Water Works has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.020-6.120 EPS. On average, analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.895 per share. This is a positive change from American Water Works's previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. American Water Works's payout ratio is presently 63.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AWK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of American Water Works from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. Bank of America decreased their target price on American Water Works from $147.00 to $134.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on American Water Works from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 29th. Barclays raised their price target on American Water Works from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $131.00 price objective on American Water Works in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $138.11.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AWK

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc NYSE: AWK is a publicly traded utility company that provides water and wastewater services in the United States. Its core business is the operation, management and maintenance of regulated water and wastewater systems that deliver potable water, collect and treat wastewater, and provide related customer services to residential, commercial and industrial customers as well as municipalities. The company's operations include water treatment and distribution, wastewater collection and treatment, meter reading and billing, emergency repairs, and long-term infrastructure planning and capital project execution.

In addition to its regulated utility operations, American Water offers complementary nonregulated services and solutions that support system reliability and customer needs.

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