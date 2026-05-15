TTP Investments Inc. Has $6.32 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

TTP Investments Inc. lowered its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report) by 18.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,382 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after selling 6,306 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 2.1% of TTP Investments Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. TTP Investments Inc.'s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairway Wealth LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 113.2% in the third quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 113 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 2,330.0% in the third quarter. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Cooksen Wealth LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 23.5% in the second quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC now owns 247 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Sagard Holdings Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at about $79,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts: Sign Up

Key Amazon.com News

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,649 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.43, for a total transaction of $2,187,624.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 41,190 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,461,661.70. This represents a 20.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 31,352 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $8,621,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,175,766 shares of the company's stock, valued at $598,335,650. This trade represents a 1.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 190,593 shares of company stock worth $46,081,241. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company's stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $267.22 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $196.00 and a 12 month high of $278.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.96, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.15. Amazon.com had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The business had revenue of $181.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $177.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $330.00 price target (up from $300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Daiwa Securities Group reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Amazon.com to a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Fifty-seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $312.52.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Amazon.com, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Amazon.com wasn't on the list.

While Amazon.com currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here