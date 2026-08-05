TTRF Capital Ltd Buys Shares of 66,817 IREN Limited $IREN

TTRF Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of IREN Limited (NASDAQ:IREN - Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 66,817 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,056,000. IREN accounts for approximately 2.0% of TTRF Capital Ltd's holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of IREN in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in IREN during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Motco purchased a new position in IREN during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Purpose Unlimited Inc. acquired a new position in IREN in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management grew its position in IREN by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,050 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.08% of the company's stock.

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IREN News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting IREN this week:

Positive Sentiment: AI Cloud capabilities expanded: Mirantis adds software for AI workload orchestration, monitoring, deployment and customer support. Combining those tools with IREN’s data centers and compute infrastructure could improve its ability to serve hyperscalers, enterprises and AI developers. IREN closes $625 million Mirantis acquisition to add AI cloud software

Mirantis adds software for AI workload orchestration, monitoring, deployment and customer support. Combining those tools with IREN’s data centers and compute infrastructure could improve its ability to serve hyperscalers, enterprises and AI developers. Positive Sentiment: Broader customer reach: Mirantis has served more than 1,500 enterprise customers and brings the open-source k0rdent AI platform, as well as NVIDIA-related software expertise. IREN said the combination has already supported several announced and prospective AI Cloud contracts. IREN Completes Acquisition of Mirantis to Expand AI Cloud Platform

Mirantis has served more than 1,500 enterprise customers and brings the open-source k0rdent AI platform, as well as NVIDIA-related software expertise. IREN said the combination has already supported several announced and prospective AI Cloud contracts. Positive Sentiment: Vertical integration strengthens the growth narrative: Management believes owning the infrastructure, compute and software stack will give customers more flexibility and control while helping IREN compete in managed AI cloud services. The news follows recently highlighted Microsoft and NVIDIA contracts covering much of IREN’s targeted AI Cloud revenue. IREN Stock Gains After Completing Mirantis Acquisition

Management believes owning the infrastructure, compute and software stack will give customers more flexibility and control while helping IREN compete in managed AI cloud services. The news follows recently highlighted Microsoft and NVIDIA contracts covering much of IREN’s targeted AI Cloud revenue. Neutral Sentiment: Transaction structure: Reports describe the acquisition as a roughly $625 million all-stock deal, while IREN’s release specifies approximately 12.6 million shares issued plus about $40 million in cash, restricted stock units and other consideration at closing. Mirantis will continue operating as a standalone subsidiary. IREN Completes Acquisition of Mirantis

Reports describe the acquisition as a roughly $625 million all-stock deal, while IREN’s release specifies approximately 12.6 million shares issued plus about $40 million in cash, restricted stock units and other consideration at closing. Mirantis will continue operating as a standalone subsidiary. Negative Sentiment: Dilution and execution risks remain: Issuing approximately 12.6 million shares dilutes existing shareholders. Investors must also assess whether IREN can integrate Mirantis, convert its customer base into profitable growth and achieve the projected acquisition benefits. IREN’s elevated valuation and history of substantial volatility increase the risk if AI Cloud expansion falls short of expectations.

IREN Stock Up 2.8%

Shares of NASDAQ IREN opened at $40.85 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.01. The company has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.10 and a beta of 4.29. IREN Limited has a 1 year low of $15.91 and a 1 year high of $76.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72.

IREN (NASDAQ:IREN - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.03). IREN had a negative return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 20.90%.The business had revenue of $144.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $219.69 million. On average, analysts forecast that IREN Limited will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IREN has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley Financial lifted their price objective on shares of IREN from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of IREN in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Citigroup reiterated a "market outperform" rating on shares of IREN in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of IREN in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of IREN from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $82.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on IREN

About IREN

IREN Limited, formerly known as Iris Energy Limited, owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

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