TTRF Capital Ltd Makes New $1.69 Million Investment in Unity Software Inc. $U

TTRF Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U - Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 59,101 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,689,000. Unity Software comprises about 1.1% of TTRF Capital Ltd's portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. REAP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Unity Software by 88.1% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 728 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Unity Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Unity Software Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE U opened at $35.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Unity Software Inc. has a one year low of $16.78 and a one year high of $52.15. The business's 50-day moving average price is $29.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.63. The company has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 2.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on U. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and set a $45.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of Unity Software in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Unity Software from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group raised their target price on Unity Software from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Unity Software from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $38.49.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Unity Software

In related news, CAO Mark Barrysmith sold 13,247 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total value of $360,053.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 370,654 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,074,375.72. The trade was a 3.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, SVP Rebecca Berenice Boyden sold 952 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.20, for a total transaction of $25,894.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 309,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,416,904. The trade was a 0.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 198,321 shares of company stock worth $5,390,783 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.77% of the company's stock.

Unity Software Profile

Unity Software is a leading provider of a real-time 3D development platform that enables creators across industries to design, build and operate interactive, real-time experiences. Originally focused on the game development market, Unity's technology now extends into sectors such as film, automotive, architecture, engineering and construction, delivering immersive content for mobile, desktop, console, augmented reality and virtual reality devices. The company's core offering comprises a suite of authoring tools, runtime engines and cloud services that streamline the creation and deployment of interactive 3D applications.

The Unity Editor serves as the central hub where developers design scenes, script behavior and iterate on assets.

Further Reading

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