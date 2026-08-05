TTRF Capital Ltd Makes New Investment in AST SpaceMobile, Inc. $ASTS

TTRF Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS - Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 87,700 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,793,000. AST SpaceMobile comprises approximately 5.1% of TTRF Capital Ltd's investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AST SpaceMobile in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its position in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 16,350.0% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 329 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Portus Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.95% of the company's stock.

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AST SpaceMobile News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting AST SpaceMobile this week:

AST SpaceMobile Price Performance

ASTS opened at $70.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.88. The company has a current ratio of 18.47, a quick ratio of 18.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $27.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.50 and a beta of 2.75. AST SpaceMobile, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.08 and a 12-month high of $133.86.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $14.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.01 million. AST SpaceMobile had a negative net margin of 573.67% and a negative return on equity of 24.87%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 1952.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. Research analysts predict that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ASTS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. New Street Research set a $106.00 target price on AST SpaceMobile in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Scotiabank raised AST SpaceMobile from a "sector underperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating and set a $50.80 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Piper Sandler began coverage on AST SpaceMobile in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on AST SpaceMobile from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, B. Riley Financial raised shares of AST SpaceMobile from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $87.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AST SpaceMobile

Insider Activity at AST SpaceMobile

In related news, Director Julio A. Torres sold 15,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total value of $1,145,100.00. Following the sale, the director owned 43,239 shares in the company, valued at $3,300,865.26. This represents a 25.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew Martin Johnson sold 45,809 shares of AST SpaceMobile stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.81, for a total value of $4,297,342.29. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 503,619 shares of the company's stock, valued at $47,244,498.39. The trade was a 8.34% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 105,809 shares of company stock valued at $9,748,492 in the last three months. Company insiders own 20.89% of the company's stock.

About AST SpaceMobile

AST SpaceMobile is a U.S.-based aerospace company developing a space-based cellular broadband network designed to connect standard mobile phones and other devices directly to satellites. The company's core proposition is “space-to-cell” service: operating a constellation of low-Earth-orbit (LEO) satellites equipped with large, high-power phased-array antennas to provide wide-area mobile broadband without requiring users to buy specialized terminals or handset modifications.

AST SpaceMobile designs, builds and operates satellite payloads and supporting ground infrastructure.

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