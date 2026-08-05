TTRF Capital Ltd Purchases New Shares in SoFi Technologies, Inc. $SOFI

TTRF Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI - Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 428,091 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,676,000. SoFi Technologies makes up approximately 5.1% of TTRF Capital Ltd's holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 719,288 shares of the company's stock worth $11,077,000 after purchasing an additional 14,281 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 5.2% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 33,126 shares of the company's stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 23.2% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,796 shares of the company's stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in SoFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,633,000. Institutional investors own 38.43% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In related news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 102,123 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total value of $1,815,746.94. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 895,089 shares in the company, valued at $15,914,682.42. This trade represents a 10.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 15,545 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $248,720.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,946,619 shares in the company, valued at $191,145,904. The trade was a 0.13% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 135,256 shares of company stock valued at $2,370,822 in the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings downgraded SoFi Technologies from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on SoFi Technologies from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Stephens dropped their target price on SoFi Technologies from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group cut their price target on SoFi Technologies from $24.50 to $21.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $22.38.

Read Our Latest Report on SOFI

SoFi Technologies Stock Performance

SOFI stock opened at $18.70 on Wednesday. The business's fifty day moving average is $17.39 and its 200-day moving average is $18.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $23.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.96 and a beta of 2.17. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.88 and a twelve month high of $32.73.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. SoFi Technologies had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 14.78%.The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. SoFi Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.600-0.600 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Trending Headlines about SoFi Technologies

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SoFi Technologies Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc NASDAQ: SOFI is a diversified financial services company that provides consumer-focused lending, banking, investing and financial technology products. The company's core offerings include student loan refinancing and private student loans, personal loans, mortgage lending, and credit card products. In addition to credit and lending, SoFi operates consumer-facing deposit and cash management accounts, an investing and trading platform, and an insurance marketplace through partner relationships, all designed to serve individuals seeking an integrated digital financial experience.

SoFi has grown beyond direct-to-consumer lending by building technology and infrastructure capabilities.

Further Reading

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