Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Has $21.28 Million Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,338 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 5,641 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 1.6% of Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $21,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,184,576 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $642,615,000 after buying an additional 19,649 shares during the last quarter. Flagstone Financial Management boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 89.0% during the first quarter. Flagstone Financial Management now owns 6,694 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.6% during the first quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC now owns 12,957 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $3,811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Optas LLC now owns 17,751 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $5,222,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, MOR Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. MOR Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company's stock.

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Key JPMorgan Chase & Co. News

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

Positive Sentiment: UBS and Bank of America raised their price targets on JPMorgan Chase & Co. NYSE: JPM , reinforcing a bullish outlook from major Wall Street firms.

UBS and Bank of America raised their price targets on JPMorgan Chase & Co. , reinforcing a bullish outlook from major Wall Street firms. Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan Chase & Co. NYSE: JPM is approaching its July 14 earnings report with analysts expecting earnings growth and a potential beat.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is approaching its July 14 earnings report with analysts expecting earnings growth and a potential beat. Positive Sentiment: Industry commentary suggests trading and investment-banking activity may have been strong in the second quarter, which could boost JPMorgan Chase & Co. NYSE: JPM results.

Industry commentary suggests trading and investment-banking activity may have been strong in the second quarter, which could boost JPMorgan Chase & Co. results. Neutral Sentiment: Reports that big banks are exploring a payments deal to work around debit-card fee caps could be strategically important, but the direct impact on JPMorgan Chase & Co. NYSE: JPM remains uncertain.

Reports that big banks are exploring a payments deal to work around debit-card fee caps could be strategically important, but the direct impact on JPMorgan Chase & Co. remains uncertain. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles highlighted JPMorgan’s market commentary on currencies, semiconductors, and broader equities, which reflect the firm’s research activity more than a direct earnings driver.

Several articles highlighted JPMorgan’s market commentary on currencies, semiconductors, and broader equities, which reflect the firm’s research activity more than a direct earnings driver. Neutral Sentiment: JPMorgan Chase & Co. NYSE: JPM ceased to be a substantial holder in Clarity Pharmaceuticals, a routine portfolio update with limited likely impact on the stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 5,468 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.27, for a total transaction of $1,641,876.36. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 46,428 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,940,935.56. The trade was a 10.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 9,136 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.56, for a total transaction of $2,800,732.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 90,001 shares in the company, valued at $27,590,706.56. This represents a 9.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 33,623 shares of company stock worth $10,427,835 over the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JPM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday. Autonomous Res dropped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $360.00 to $324.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Argus increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $362.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group dropped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $340.00 to $328.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $345.33.

Get Our Latest Report on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $339.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $279.10 and a 52-week high of $343.45. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $314.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $309.35. The firm has a market cap of $908.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.99.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.50 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 20.66%.The firm had revenue of $50.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.07 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 22.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.74%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

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