Twilio Inc. $TWLO Holdings Raised by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO - Free Report) by 869.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,352 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 103,448 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned about 0.08% of Twilio worth $14,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter worth $273,862,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,879,395 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $588,469,000 after buying an additional 1,900,551 shares during the period. SRS Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter valued at about $257,494,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Twilio by 225.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,009,237 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $201,105,000 after buying an additional 1,391,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in Twilio by 39.7% during the third quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,643,859 shares of the technology company's stock worth $264,624,000 after acquiring an additional 750,951 shares during the period. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TWLO shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a report on Friday, May 1st. Citizens Jmp increased their price target on Twilio from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Twilio from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Twilio from $130.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $200.00 price objective on Twilio in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $220.59.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Andrew Stafman sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.14, for a total value of $184,140,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 620,000 shares in the company, valued at $114,166,800. This trade represents a 61.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Erika Rottenberg sold 2,000 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.01, for a total value of $398,020.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 30,995 shares in the company, valued at $6,168,314.95. The trade was a 6.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,803,980 shares of company stock valued at $341,898,467. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Twilio Price Performance

NYSE TWLO opened at $188.03 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $201.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.18. Twilio Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.84 and a 52 week high of $238.48. The stock has a market cap of $28.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 293.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.34 billion. Twilio had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 1.96%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc NYSE: TWLO is a cloud communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) company that enables developers and enterprises to embed communications into web and mobile applications. Its core offering is a suite of programmable APIs that handle messaging (SMS, MMS, and chat), voice calling, video, and user authentication. Twilio's platform is designed to help businesses build customer engagement and communication workflows without managing telecommunications infrastructure directly.

The company's product portfolio includes programmable voice and messaging APIs, Twilio Video for real‑time video applications, and Twilio Authy for multi‑factor authentication.

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