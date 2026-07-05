Twilio Inc. $TWLO Shares Purchased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO - Free Report) by 33.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,382 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 27,695 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.07% of Twilio worth $13,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. SHP Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Twilio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Osbon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Twilio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 84.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TWLO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Twilio from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Twilio from $147.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a report on Friday, May 1st. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Twilio from $170.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Twilio from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $207.41.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TWLO

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Andrew Stafman sold 1,000,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.14, for a total transaction of $184,140,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 620,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $114,166,800. The trade was a 61.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 9,093 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.25, for a total transaction of $1,829,966.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 118,252 shares in the company, valued at $23,798,215. This represents a 7.14% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 1,798,509 shares of company stock worth $339,468,623 over the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Twilio Stock Performance

Shares of TWLO stock opened at $209.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $31.77 billion, a PE ratio of 327.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.36. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $192.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.00. Twilio Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.84 and a 52 week high of $238.48.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.23. Twilio had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Twilio has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.500-2.600 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

Twilio Profile

Twilio Inc NYSE: TWLO is a cloud communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) company that enables developers and enterprises to embed communications into web and mobile applications. Its core offering is a suite of programmable APIs that handle messaging (SMS, MMS, and chat), voice calling, video, and user authentication. Twilio's platform is designed to help businesses build customer engagement and communication workflows without managing telecommunications infrastructure directly.

The company's product portfolio includes programmable voice and messaging APIs, Twilio Video for real‑time video applications, and Twilio Authy for multi‑factor authentication.

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