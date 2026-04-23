Twilio Inc. $TWLO Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO - Free Report) by 19.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,218 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 27,263 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.07% of Twilio worth $16,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Twilio during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 1,564.7% in the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 283 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Strategic Advocates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 2,488.9% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 233 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.27% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Twilio

In other Twilio news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 9,389 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.51, for a total transaction of $1,197,191.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 130,341 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,619,780.91. The trade was a 6.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 15,715 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total value of $2,096,223.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 235,542 shares of the company's stock, valued at $31,418,947.38. The trade was a 6.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 47,788 shares of company stock valued at $6,068,408 over the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Twilio Trading Up 3.3%

TWLO opened at $150.08 on Thursday. Twilio Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.81 and a 12 month high of $154.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 789.94, a PEG ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 4.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $124.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.09.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Twilio had a return on equity of 3.93% and a net margin of 0.67%.Twilio's revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. Twilio has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.210-1.260 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TWLO shares. Citizens Jmp lifted their price objective on Twilio from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 30th. Weiss Ratings cut Twilio from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Twilio from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an "underperform" rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of Twilio in a research note on Tuesday, December 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $150.87.

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Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc NYSE: TWLO is a cloud communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) company that enables developers and enterprises to embed communications into web and mobile applications. Its core offering is a suite of programmable APIs that handle messaging (SMS, MMS, and chat), voice calling, video, and user authentication. Twilio's platform is designed to help businesses build customer engagement and communication workflows without managing telecommunications infrastructure directly.

The company's product portfolio includes programmable voice and messaging APIs, Twilio Video for real‑time video applications, and Twilio Authy for multi‑factor authentication.

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