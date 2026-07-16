Twin Capital Management Inc. Purchases 8,407 Shares of Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) by 102.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,606 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 8,407 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.'s holdings in Lam Research were worth $3,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LRCX. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Lam Research by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,817,352 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $8,024,684,000 after buying an additional 265,805 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,747,368 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $5,764,117,000 after buying an additional 126,613 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,821,354 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $3,906,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638,406 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth about $3,645,427,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 352.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,695,210 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $2,344,347,000 after acquiring an additional 10,666,540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lam Research from $331.00 to $404.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Lam Research from $265.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Lam Research from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $425.00 price target on Lam Research in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Twenty-eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $358.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Lam Research

Lam Research Trading Down 3.1%

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $335.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.54. The company has a market capitalization of $419.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.29, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.80. Lam Research Corporation has a 52-week low of $90.93 and a 52-week high of $438.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $338.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $267.63.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.11. Lam Research had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 66.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 17th. Lam Research's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lam Research news, insider Ava Harter sold 6,010 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.66, for a total value of $1,554,546.60. Following the transaction, the insider owned 53,205 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,762,005.30. The trade was a 10.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 18,170 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.14, for a total value of $4,635,893.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 66,129 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,872,153.06. This trade represents a 21.55% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 104,621 shares of company stock worth $33,804,737 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Lam Research

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Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

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