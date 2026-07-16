Twin Capital Management Inc. Sells 5,071 Shares of Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Twin Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,674 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after selling 5,071 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.'s holdings in Oracle were worth $4,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Oracle by 189.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 153,580 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $25,593,000 after buying an additional 100,494 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,348 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 15,038 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $3,288,000 after buying an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 52,856 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $11,556,000 after acquiring an additional 8,530 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Arete Research set a $255.00 target price on shares of Oracle and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Scotiabank reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Mizuho set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. KeyCorp reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $268.27.

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Oracle News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Oracle Stock Up 3.5%

NYSE ORCL opened at $132.35 on Thursday. Oracle Corporation has a 12 month low of $127.60 and a 12 month high of $345.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The stock has a market cap of $381.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.72. The stock's 50 day moving average is $180.09 and its 200 day moving average is $170.28.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $19.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.10 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 25.37% and a return on equity of 58.62%. The company's revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. Oracle has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 1.720-1.760 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 8.050-8.050 EPS. Research analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Oracle's dividend payout ratio is currently 34.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.16, for a total transaction of $63,664,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 400,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $63,664,000. This trade represents a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 40.90% of the company's stock.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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