Twin City Private Wealth LLC Has $2.68 Million Stock Holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. $ELV

Twin City Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV - Free Report) by 92.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,159 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 4,392 shares during the period. Elevance Health makes up approximately 2.0% of Twin City Private Wealth LLC's holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Twin City Private Wealth LLC's holdings in Elevance Health were worth $2,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company's stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC raised its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 825 shares of the company's stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Elevance Health by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the company's stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Elevance Health by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 979 shares of the company's stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Elevance Health by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 557 shares of the company's stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Elevance Health news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 151 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.77, for a total transaction of $60,667.27. Following the transaction, the director owned 10,734 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,312,599.18. The trade was a 1.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Elevance Health Trading Up 7.4%

Shares of NYSE:ELV opened at $415.51 on Thursday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $387.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $350.26. Elevance Health, Inc. has a one year low of $273.71 and a one year high of $426.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.67.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $12.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.74 by $1.84. The company had revenue of $49.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $48.21 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 2.62%.Elevance Health's revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $11.97 EPS. Elevance Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.850- EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 26.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th were paid a $1.72 dividend. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 10th. Elevance Health's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on ELV. Guggenheim increased their target price on Elevance Health from $396.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Elevance Health from $411.00 to $476.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Evercore reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on Elevance Health from $408.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised Elevance Health to a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $416.11.

View Our Latest Report on Elevance Health

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc NYSE: ELV is a large U.S.-based health benefits company that provides a broad range of health insurance products and related services. Headquartered in Indianapolis, the company rebranded from Anthem, Inc to Elevance Health in 2022 while continuing to operate consumer-facing health plans under established state and national brands. Gail Boudreaux serves as chief executive officer and president, leading the company's strategic focus on integrated health care and benefit delivery.

Elevance's core activities include offering medical and specialty health plans for individuals, employers and government programs, including Medicare and Medicaid managed-care products.

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