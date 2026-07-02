Twin City Private Wealth LLC Sells 15,868 Shares of Entergy Corporation $ETR

Twin City Private Wealth LLC reduced its position in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR - Free Report) by 52.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,442 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 15,868 shares during the period. Twin City Private Wealth LLC's holdings in Entergy were worth $1,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 800,258 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $74,512,000 after buying an additional 318,221 shares during the period. Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entergy during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,473,000. World Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 170.6% during the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 60,579 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $5,303,000 after acquiring an additional 38,195 shares during the period. Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS bought a new position in shares of Entergy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,404,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Entergy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,502,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company's stock.

Get Entergy alerts: Sign Up

Entergy Price Performance

ETR stock opened at $112.88 on Thursday. Entergy Corporation has a one year low of $80.11 and a one year high of $118.44. The company's fifty day moving average price is $111.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $51.68 billion, a PE ratio of 28.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.50.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.89 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 10.75%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Entergy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.250-4.450 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Entergy Corporation will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 1st. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Entergy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.31%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 10,638 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $1,170,180.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 14,182 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,560,020. The trade was a 42.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ETR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Entergy from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Entergy from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Entergy from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Entergy from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $123.00 target price (up from $118.00) on shares of Entergy in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Entergy has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $119.68.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ETR

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation NYSE: ETR is an integrated energy company headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana, that generates, transmits and distributes electricity. The company's operations combine regulated utility services with competitive power production, supplying retail electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers while also participating in wholesale energy markets. Entergy's generation fleet includes nuclear, natural gas, hydropower and other resources, and it operates a network of transmission and distribution assets to deliver power to end users.

Entergy conducts its regulated utility business through state-based operating subsidiaries that serve customers across parts of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and southeast Texas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Entergy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Entergy wasn't on the list.

While Entergy currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here