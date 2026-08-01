Tyson Foods, Inc. $TSN Shares Acquired by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN - Free Report) by 42.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 112,953 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 33,895 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC's holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $7,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TSN. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 516 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Ascentis Independent Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 293.5% in the first quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 488 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 3,842.9% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 552 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.00% of the company's stock.

Tyson Foods Trading Down 4.6%

Shares of TSN opened at $57.87 on Friday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.56 and a twelve month high of $69.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $58.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.85.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.63 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 0.81%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Tyson Foods's payout ratio is presently 160.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings lowered Tyson Foods from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $72.00 to $63.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $78.00 target price (down from $80.00) on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, HSBC decreased their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $74.00 to $69.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $70.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TSN

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc NYSE: TSN is a multinational food company primarily engaged in the production, processing and marketing of protein-based and prepared food products. Founded in 1935 and headquartered in Springdale, Arkansas, the company is one of the world's largest processors of chicken, beef and pork. Its operations span live animal procurement and farming relationships through slaughter, further processing and distribution, supplying raw protein and value-added prepared foods to retail, foodservice and industrial customers.

The company's product portfolio covers fresh and frozen meats, branded and private-label prepared foods, and a range of value-added items such as ready-to-eat and ready-to-cook meals, snack and sandwich meats.

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