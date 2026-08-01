Tyson Foods, Inc. $TSN Shares Purchased by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN - Free Report) by 252.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,763 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 47,841 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.'s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $4,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 15.6% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 28,076 shares of the company's stock worth $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 3,788 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 40.8% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 24,178 shares of the company's stock worth $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 7,011 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 84.0% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 12,597 shares of the company's stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 5,749 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 100.3% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,393 shares of the company's stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 3,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 129.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 85,939 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,807,000 after purchasing an additional 48,451 shares during the last quarter. 67.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on TSN shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Tyson Foods from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $72.00 to $63.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $70.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TSN

Tyson Foods Trading Down 4.6%

Shares of NYSE:TSN opened at $57.87 on Friday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.56 and a 52-week high of $69.48. The stock has a market cap of $20.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.57, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.85.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.63 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 0.81%.The company's revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. Tyson Foods's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 160.63%.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc NYSE: TSN is a multinational food company primarily engaged in the production, processing and marketing of protein-based and prepared food products. Founded in 1935 and headquartered in Springdale, Arkansas, the company is one of the world's largest processors of chicken, beef and pork. Its operations span live animal procurement and farming relationships through slaughter, further processing and distribution, supplying raw protein and value-added prepared foods to retail, foodservice and industrial customers.

The company's product portfolio covers fresh and frozen meats, branded and private-label prepared foods, and a range of value-added items such as ready-to-eat and ready-to-cook meals, snack and sandwich meats.

Further Reading

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