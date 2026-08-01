Tyson Foods, Inc. $TSN Stake Boosted by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN - Free Report) by 263.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,623 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 29,434 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund's holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $2,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TSN. Norges Bank bought a new position in Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter worth $308,297,000. Davis Selected Advisers lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 12,827,540 shares of the company's stock valued at $751,951,000 after buying an additional 2,865,413 shares during the last quarter. Life Cycle Investment Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $165,220,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 12.1% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 17,155,713 shares of the company's stock worth $1,099,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 34.4% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,726,796 shares of the company's stock worth $363,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720,009 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.00% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on TSN shares. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $78.00 target price (down from $80.00) on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Weiss Ratings cut Tyson Foods from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Tyson Foods from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $70.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on TSN

Tyson Foods Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TSN opened at $57.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.40. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $58.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.85. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.56 and a fifty-two week high of $69.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.63 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 7.59%. Tyson Foods's revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Tyson Foods's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 160.63%.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc NYSE: TSN is a multinational food company primarily engaged in the production, processing and marketing of protein-based and prepared food products. Founded in 1935 and headquartered in Springdale, Arkansas, the company is one of the world's largest processors of chicken, beef and pork. Its operations span live animal procurement and farming relationships through slaughter, further processing and distribution, supplying raw protein and value-added prepared foods to retail, foodservice and industrial customers.

The company's product portfolio covers fresh and frozen meats, branded and private-label prepared foods, and a range of value-added items such as ready-to-eat and ready-to-cook meals, snack and sandwich meats.

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