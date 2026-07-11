U S Global Investors Inc. Grows Position in TripAdvisor, Inc. $TRIP

U S Global Investors Inc. grew its position in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP - Free Report) by 32.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,372,941 shares of the travel company's stock after purchasing an additional 335,087 shares during the period. TripAdvisor makes up approximately 1.7% of U S Global Investors Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. U S Global Investors Inc. owned approximately 1.20% of TripAdvisor worth $14,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in TripAdvisor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in TripAdvisor by 295.2% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,300 shares of the travel company's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in TripAdvisor by 192.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,767 shares of the travel company's stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in TripAdvisor during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TRIP shares. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating on shares of TripAdvisor in a report on Monday, June 15th. DA Davidson increased their price target on TripAdvisor from $10.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Wedbush raised their price objective on TripAdvisor from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of TripAdvisor in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on TripAdvisor from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $15.19.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TRIP

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Almir Ambeskovic sold 8,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total transaction of $98,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 34,396 shares in the company, valued at $423,070.80. This trade represents a 18.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TripAdvisor Stock Up 4.9%

Shares of NASDAQ TRIP traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.98. 2,841,039 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,981,448. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.86. The business's 50-day moving average price is $11.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.01 and a twelve month high of $20.16.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The travel company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.08). TripAdvisor had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $382.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. TripAdvisor's revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TripAdvisor

TripAdvisor NASDAQ: TRIP is a leading online travel company that operates a digital platform for travel information, reviews and booking services. The company's flagship website and mobile apps allow users to access and contribute travel-related content—ranging from hotel and restaurant reviews to ratings for tours, attractions and vacation rentals—helping consumers plan and book trips around the world.

The core of TripAdvisor's offering is its community-driven review system, which aggregates user-generated feedback alongside editorial content and professional photography.

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