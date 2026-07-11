U S Global Investors Inc. Purchases 131,538 Shares of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited $HMY

U S Global Investors Inc. grew its position in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY - Free Report) by 49.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 397,947 shares of the mining company's stock after acquiring an additional 131,538 shares during the quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. owned about 0.06% of Harmony Gold Mining worth $6,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,871,169 shares of the mining company's stock worth $105,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910,028 shares during the period. FIL Ltd bought a new position in Harmony Gold Mining during the 4th quarter valued at about $111,182,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 215.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,571,374 shares of the mining company's stock worth $82,289,000 after purchasing an additional 3,806,468 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,042,664 shares of the mining company's stock worth $60,549,000 after purchasing an additional 736,233 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,988,156 shares of the mining company's stock worth $59,464,000 after purchasing an additional 677,479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.79% of the company's stock.

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Harmony Gold Mining Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HMY traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.13. The company had a trading volume of 2,661,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,707,460. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited has a 52 week low of $12.58 and a 52 week high of $26.06. The business's 50-day moving average is $16.45 and its 200-day moving average is $18.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HMY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Harmony Gold Mining from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Harmony Gold Mining to an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Harmony Gold Mining from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Harmony Gold Mining has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HMY

Harmony Gold Mining Profile

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited is a South Africa–based precious metals producer primarily engaged in the exploration, mining and processing of gold. The company operates a portfolio of underground and surface mining operations, targeting both reef-hosted and alluvial deposits. In addition to gold, Harmony’s activities encompass the extraction of copper as a byproduct at its Papua New Guinea operations.

In South Africa, Harmony’s mining footprint includes deep-level underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin, where it employs a combination of conventional and mechanized mining methods.

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