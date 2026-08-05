Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER Shares Acquired by Cooper Investors PTY Ltd.

Cooper Investors PTY Ltd. lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report) by 338.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,828 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock after purchasing an additional 148,802 shares during the period. Uber Technologies comprises about 6.4% of Cooper Investors PTY Ltd.'s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Cooper Investors PTY Ltd.'s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $13,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,152,795 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $370,641,000 after buying an additional 985,989 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 192,499,602 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $15,729,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670,761 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 6.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 514,735 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $37,025,000 after purchasing an additional 29,587 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $1,220,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 465.5% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 62,520 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $4,497,000 after purchasing an additional 51,465 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company's stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts: Sign Up

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Shares of UBER opened at $72.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.41 and a fifty-two week high of $101.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.94. The company has a market capitalization of $146.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.13.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 41.40% and a net margin of 15.91%.The firm had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on UBER shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $109.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 7th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Wedbush began coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $104.60.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on UBER

Uber Technologies News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Uber Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Investors are anticipating another quarter of growth in Uber’s Mobility and Delivery businesses. The company is expected to benefit from resilient ride demand, expanding delivery operations and improving profitability. Uber Stock: This Upcoming Catalyst Could Send It Higher

Investors are anticipating another quarter of growth in Uber’s Mobility and Delivery businesses. The company is expected to benefit from resilient ride demand, expanding delivery operations and improving profitability. Positive Sentiment: Some investor commentary points to Uber’s strong free-cash-flow generation, share buybacks and relatively modest valuation as reasons the stock could rebound if the company delivers a strong quarter or raises guidance. Uber previously exceeded first-quarter EPS expectations and has guided to second-quarter EPS of approximately $0.78 to $0.82. Uber Stock Opinions on Upcoming Earnings Report

Some investor commentary points to Uber’s strong free-cash-flow generation, share buybacks and relatively modest valuation as reasons the stock could rebound if the company delivers a strong quarter or raises guidance. Uber previously exceeded first-quarter EPS expectations and has guided to second-quarter EPS of approximately $0.78 to $0.82. Neutral Sentiment: Uber’s August 5 earnings call is likely to focus on the Delivery Hero transaction, autonomous-vehicle strategy and the robotaxi program. Prediction-market traders assign high probabilities to discussion of Delivery Hero and Waymo, but show less confidence that Uber will provide significant robotaxi details. Uber Earnings Prediction Market Preview

Uber’s August 5 earnings call is likely to focus on the Delivery Hero transaction, autonomous-vehicle strategy and the robotaxi program. Prediction-market traders assign high probabilities to discussion of Delivery Hero and Waymo, but show less confidence that Uber will provide significant robotaxi details. Negative Sentiment: Waymo appears to be reducing cooperation with Uber, raising questions about the future of their robotaxi relationship. The reported rift could leave Uber’s autonomous-mobility ambitions more dependent on other partners and increase competitive pressure from Waymo’s directly operated services. Waymo rift leaves Uber’s robotaxi ambitions on shaky ground

Waymo appears to be reducing cooperation with Uber, raising questions about the future of their robotaxi relationship. The reported rift could leave Uber’s autonomous-mobility ambitions more dependent on other partners and increase competitive pressure from Waymo’s directly operated services. Negative Sentiment: Toyota disclosed that it exited its entire 5.13 million-share Uber position during the second quarter. Although the sale may reflect portfolio management rather than a change in Uber’s fundamentals, it removes a major strategic investor and underscores uncertainty surrounding Uber’s autonomous-driving partnerships. Toyota Exits Entire Uber Stake

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Continue following MarketBeat Add MarketBeat as your preferred source on Google to see our latest stories in your feed. Add As Preferred Source

Before you consider Uber Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Uber Technologies wasn't on the list.

While Uber Technologies currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here