Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER Shares Acquired by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report) by 350.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,145 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock after purchasing an additional 37,466 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.'s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $3,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 74,460 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $4,491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,563 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 6,129 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC increased its position in Uber Technologies by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,792 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth about $304,000. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth about $842,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting Uber Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Uber Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Attractive valuation and robotaxi optimism: Oppenheimer reportedly views UBER as undervalued for investors seeking growth and shareholder returns. Separately, an analysis argues that fears of robotaxis displacing Uber’s core ride-hailing business are overstated, potentially supporting the stock’s long-term outlook. Uber Viewed as Undervalued Robotaxi Disruption Fears

Oppenheimer reportedly views UBER as undervalued for investors seeking growth and shareholder returns. Separately, an analysis argues that fears of robotaxis displacing Uber’s core ride-hailing business are overstated, potentially supporting the stock’s long-term outlook. Positive Sentiment: Autonomous-vehicle expansion: Uber and Saudi Arabia’s Transport General Authority plan to launch autonomous vehicles in the country. The initiative could strengthen Uber’s position in emerging mobility markets and demonstrate progress in integrating robotaxis rather than competing directly with them. Uber Autonomous Vehicles in Saudi Arabia

Uber and Saudi Arabia’s Transport General Authority plan to launch autonomous vehicles in the country. The initiative could strengthen Uber’s position in emerging mobility markets and demonstrate progress in integrating robotaxis rather than competing directly with them. Positive Sentiment: Uber Eats broadens grocery reach: Partnerships with five regional U.S. grocery chains—including Busch’s Fresh Food Market, Hays, Lowe’s Market and Piggly Wiggly—expand local delivery coverage and could increase order frequency and platform engagement. Uber Eats Grocery Expansion

Partnerships with five regional U.S. grocery chains—including Busch’s Fresh Food Market, Hays, Lowe’s Market and Piggly Wiggly—expand local delivery coverage and could increase order frequency and platform engagement. Neutral Sentiment: Q2 earnings estimates are the immediate catalyst: Analysts are focusing on bookings growth and other operating metrics—not just revenue and earnings—to assess Uber’s June-quarter performance. The company previously exceeded quarterly EPS expectations and has issued Q2 EPS guidance of $0.78–$0.82, raising the importance of guidance and forward commentary. Analyst Projections for Uber Q2

Analysts are focusing on bookings growth and other operating metrics—not just revenue and earnings—to assess Uber’s June-quarter performance. The company previously exceeded quarterly EPS expectations and has issued Q2 EPS guidance of $0.78–$0.82, raising the importance of guidance and forward commentary. Negative Sentiment: Near-term risks remain significant: Analysts cite tariffs, higher fuel costs and intense competition as threats to margins and demand. DoorDash’s FAA certification for drone delivery could also improve its delivery economics over time, increasing competitive pressure on Uber Eats. Uber Q2 Buy Sell or Hold DoorDash Drone Certification

Analysts cite tariffs, higher fuel costs and intense competition as threats to margins and demand. DoorDash’s FAA certification for drone delivery could also improve its delivery economics over time, increasing competitive pressure on Uber Eats. Negative Sentiment: AI restructuring adds uncertainty: Uber is cutting dozens of jobs as part of an artificial-intelligence restructuring effort. Although the move could improve efficiency, it introduces execution risk and may signal near-term disruption. Uber AI Restructuring

Uber Technologies Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of UBER opened at $70.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.12. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.41 and a 1 year high of $101.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $71.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.20.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 41.40%. The business had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Uber Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS. Analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Uber Technologies from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Guggenheim reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane cut Uber Technologies to an "underweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $104.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on UBER

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

See Also

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