Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER Shares Acquired by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 171,712 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock after buying an additional 14,481 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.'s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $14,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of UBER. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $1,859,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $74,107,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,730,516 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $365,479,000 after acquiring an additional 42,278 shares in the last quarter. Longbow Finance SA grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. Longbow Finance SA now owns 112,287 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $11,001,000 after acquiring an additional 38,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 192,499,602 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $15,729,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670,761 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on UBER. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, May 11th. They issued a "hold" rating for the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Roth Mkm set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $105.11.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on UBER

Key Uber Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Uber Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Uber deepened its investment in Germany’s Delivery Hero to 19.5%, becoming the largest shareholder and gaining a blocking minority. Investors may view the move as a bullish sign for Uber’s global food-delivery ambitions and long-term ecosystem expansion. Uber Deepens Delivery Hero Stake As Food Delivery Shapes Valuation

Uber deepened its investment in Germany’s Delivery Hero to 19.5%, becoming the largest shareholder and gaining a blocking minority. Investors may view the move as a bullish sign for Uber’s global food-delivery ambitions and long-term ecosystem expansion. Positive Sentiment: Reports also say Uber is exploring international growth opportunities, including a reported consortium bid with Naver for South Korea’s Baemin, reinforcing expectations that the company is using capital to expand beyond ride-hailing and strengthen its delivery business. Uber, Naver team up on Baemin takeover -Seoul Economic Daily

Reports also say Uber is exploring international growth opportunities, including a reported consortium bid with Naver for South Korea’s Baemin, reinforcing expectations that the company is using capital to expand beyond ride-hailing and strengthen its delivery business. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts have also been highlighting Uber’s recent Q1 beat and strong Q2 gross bookings outlook, which supports the longer-term investment case, though this is more of a background tailwind than a new catalyst today. UBER vs. LYFT: Which Stock Is Better Positioned Post Q1 Results?

Analysts have also been highlighting Uber’s recent Q1 beat and strong Q2 gross bookings outlook, which supports the longer-term investment case, though this is more of a background tailwind than a new catalyst today. Neutral Sentiment: Uber is also facing renewed legal attention in California, where a RICO case is being pushed forward with reference to a recent Pennsylvania ruling. That headline adds uncertainty, but it is not yet a clear financial hit. Uber Revs Up Calif. RICO Case, Citing Recent Ruling in Pennsylvania

Uber Technologies Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $74.02 on Wednesday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.46 and a twelve month high of $101.99. The firm has a market cap of $150.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.16 and a 200-day moving average of $79.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 41.40%. The company had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Uber Technologies's revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Uber Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

In other news, CFO Balaji (A) Krishnamurthy bought 22,453 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $71.25 per share, with a total value of $1,599,776.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 28,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,047,867.50. The trade was a 357.02% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.45, for a total value of $2,233,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 460,756 shares of the company's stock, valued at $34,303,284.20. The trade was a 6.11% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 3.81% of the company's stock.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

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