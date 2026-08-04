Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER Shares Bought by Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co

Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co grew its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report) by 99.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,144 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock after acquiring an additional 16,033 shares during the period. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co's holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $2,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Positano Wealth Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $765,000. Evansbrook LLC lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 6.2% during the first quarter. Evansbrook LLC now owns 3,036 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Maripau Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth $237,000. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 4.1% in the first quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 28,379 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Finally, Summitry LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at $283,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company's stock.

Uber Technologies Trading Up 1.8%

NYSE UBER opened at $71.62 on Tuesday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $65.41 and a one year high of $101.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.13.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.28 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 41.40%. Uber Technologies's quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Uber Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Key Headlines Impacting Uber Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Uber Technologies this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UBER shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. HSBC cut shares of Uber Technologies to a "reduce" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $104.60.

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About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

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