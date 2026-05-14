Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER Shares Sold by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich reduced its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report) by 23.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,585,062 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock after selling 1,119,535 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned about 0.17% of Uber Technologies worth $293,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UBER. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Hager Investment Management Services LLC boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 276.2% during the fourth quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC now owns 489 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

In related news, CFO Balaji (A) Krishnamurthy purchased 22,453 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $71.25 per share, with a total value of $1,599,776.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 28,742 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,047,867.50. This trade represents a 357.02% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 30,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.45, for a total transaction of $2,233,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 460,756 shares of the company's stock, valued at $34,303,284.20. This trade represents a 6.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 3.81% of the company's stock.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:UBER opened at $74.77 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $152.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.16. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.46 and a 1-year high of $101.99.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.28 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 41.40%. The company's revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Uber Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

Key Uber Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Uber Technologies this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on UBER. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, January 17th. Citizens Jmp reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $105.11.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on UBER

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

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