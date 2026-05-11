Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER Shares Sold by C WorldWide Group Holding A S

C WorldWide Group Holding A S trimmed its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,475,001 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock after selling 298,764 shares during the period. Uber Technologies accounts for about 2.1% of C WorldWide Group Holding A S's investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. C WorldWide Group Holding A S owned about 0.07% of Uber Technologies worth $120,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 129.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,375,851 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $776,883,000 after acquiring an additional 5,293,822 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 4,471.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,966,828 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $290,660,000 after acquiring an additional 2,901,936 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 192,499,602 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $15,729,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670,761 shares during the last quarter. Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $151,979,000. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 757.0% in the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,444,991 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $141,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,386 shares during the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Uber Technologies alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UBER has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $99.00 to $92.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $109.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Uber Technologies from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Roth Mkm set a $105.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $105.40.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on UBER

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.45, for a total transaction of $2,233,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 460,756 shares in the company, valued at $34,303,284.20. This represents a 6.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Balaji (A) Krishnamurthy acquired 22,453 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $71.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,599,776.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 28,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,047,867.50. This trade represents a 357.02% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 3.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Uber Technologies stock opened at $75.50 on Monday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.46 and a 12-month high of $101.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.16. The firm's 50-day moving average is $74.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 41.40%. The company had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Uber Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Key Uber Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Uber Technologies this week:

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Uber Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Uber Technologies wasn't on the list.

While Uber Technologies currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here