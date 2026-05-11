Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER Shares Sold by Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd

Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd reduced its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 598,139 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock after selling 93,999 shares during the period. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd's holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $48,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UBER. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 74,460 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $4,491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,563 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 6,129 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,792 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $304,000. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $842,000. 80.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of UBER opened at $75.50 on Monday. The company's 50 day moving average price is $74.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.81. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.46 and a 52 week high of $101.99. The company has a market capitalization of $153.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.28 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 41.40%. The firm's revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Uber Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS. Research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UBER has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $122.00 to $105.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $105.40.

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More Uber Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Uber Technologies this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Uber Technologies news, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 30,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.45, for a total value of $2,233,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 460,756 shares in the company, valued at $34,303,284.20. The trade was a 6.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Balaji (A) Krishnamurthy bought 22,453 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $71.25 per share, with a total value of $1,599,776.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 28,742 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,047,867.50. The trade was a 357.02% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 3.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

Further Reading

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