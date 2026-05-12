UBS Group AG Buys 104,546 Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. $ACAD

UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD - Free Report) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 769,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after purchasing an additional 104,546 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.45% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals worth $20,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 168.3% in the 4th quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 27,257 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH raised its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 62,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 15,894 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 37,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 5,031 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,053,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,221 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.71% of the company's stock.

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ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of ACAD stock opened at $21.80 on Tuesday. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $21.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.92. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91, a P/E/G ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 0.86. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.86 and a fifty-two week high of $28.35.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 34.30%.The business had revenue of $268.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals's quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Mark C. Schneyer sold 3,506 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total transaction of $76,395.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 66,145 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,441,299.55. This trade represents a 5.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Kihara sold 1,332 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total value of $29,024.28. Following the sale, the insider owned 29,129 shares in the company, valued at $634,720.91. This represents a 4.37% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 8,577 shares of company stock worth $188,426 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 26.20% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACAD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen raised their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Mizuho raised ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $31.00.

View Our Latest Report on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Established in 1993 and headquartered in San Diego, California, ACADIA's research centers concentrate on conditions with significant unmet medical needs, including Parkinson's disease psychosis, Alzheimer's disease psychosis, and schizophrenia. The company utilizes a range of scientific platforms, including selective receptor modulation and precision-targeted compounds, to advance its portfolio of small-molecule therapeutics.

The company's flagship product, NUPLAZID® (pimavanserin), received U.S.

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