UBS Group AG Buys 110,104 Shares of TFS Financial Corporation $TFSL

UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of TFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TFSL - Free Report) by 28.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 499,893 shares of the bank's stock after acquiring an additional 110,104 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.18% of TFS Financial worth $6,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TFSL. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TFS Financial by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 17,350 shares of the bank's stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TFS Financial by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 91,920 shares of the bank's stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 36,004 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of TFS Financial by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 24,168 shares of the bank's stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in shares of TFS Financial by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 204,790 shares of the bank's stock valued at $2,537,000 after acquiring an additional 26,949 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TFS Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $159,000. 9.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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TFS Financial Price Performance

Shares of TFSL opened at $15.44 on Wednesday. TFS Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $12.53 and a 12-month high of $15.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 46.79 and a beta of 0.70.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.08. TFS Financial had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 11.42%.The firm had revenue of $85.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.70 million. Analysts anticipate that TFS Financial Corporation will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TFS Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th were paid a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. TFS Financial's payout ratio is currently 342.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on TFSL. Wall Street Zen raised TFS Financial from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of TFS Financial in a report on Friday, March 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on TFS Financial from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on TFS Financial from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TFS Financial currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $15.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TFS Financial

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Meredith S. Weil sold 13,756 shares of TFS Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total value of $205,101.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 38,480 shares of the company's stock, valued at $573,736.80. The trade was a 26.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gavin B. Stefanski sold 7,000 shares of TFS Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.97, for a total value of $104,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 25,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,717.02. This represents a 21.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 33,000 shares of company stock valued at $485,100 and sold 27,356 shares valued at $410,080. Insiders own 0.72% of the company's stock.

About TFS Financial

TFS Financial Corporation is a bank holding company for TFS Capital Bank, headquartered in Austin, Texas. The company offers commercial banking and specialty finance solutions designed to meet the unique needs of small and mid-sized businesses. Through its bank charter, TFS Financial provides a full suite of deposit products alongside a range of lending options tailored to growing enterprises.

The bank's lending portfolio includes equipment financing, working capital lines of credit, and term loans structured to support capital expenditures and operational needs.

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