UBS Group AG Decreases Holdings in NMI Holdings Inc $NMIH

UBS Group AG trimmed its stake in shares of NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH - Free Report) by 29.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,518 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 69,836 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.22% of NMI worth $6,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of NMI by 0.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,288,867 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $164,437,000 after buying an additional 31,570 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of NMI by 5.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,379,801 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $91,242,000 after buying an additional 130,002 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of NMI by 0.4% in the third quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,909,630 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $73,215,000 after buying an additional 7,973 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of NMI by 3.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,104,880 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $42,361,000 after buying an additional 38,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of NMI by 95.3% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,014,557 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $38,898,000 after buying an additional 495,144 shares during the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling at NMI

In other NMI news, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 18,953 shares of NMI stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total transaction of $707,894.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 415,411 shares in the company, valued at $15,515,600.85. This trade represents a 4.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 95,912 shares of company stock worth $3,641,206 in the last ninety days. 2.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NMIH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of NMI in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of NMI from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of NMI from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of NMI from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $42.40.

View Our Latest Research Report on NMI

NMI Price Performance

NMI stock opened at $37.80 on Wednesday. NMI Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $34.84 and a 12-month high of $43.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.70, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. NMI had a net margin of 53.82% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The firm had revenue of $183.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $153.99 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. NMI's revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NMI Holdings Inc will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

NMI Company Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc NASDAQ: NMIH is a publicly traded mortgage insurance company that provides private mortgage insurance to lenders across the United States and Canada. Through its principal subsidiary, National Mortgage Insurance Corporation, NMI underwrites and issues policies that protect originators and investors against losses arising from borrower default on residential mortgage loans. By mitigating credit risk on higher‐loan‐to‐value mortgages, the company supports homebuyers' access to financing and contributes to overall market liquidity.

Beyond its core mortgage insurance products, NMI offers credit risk‐sharing and reinsurance solutions designed to help clients optimize capital utilization and manage portfolio exposure.

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