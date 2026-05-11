UBS Group AG Purchases 120,215 Shares of Buckle, Inc. (The) $BKE

UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Buckle, Inc. (The) (NYSE:BKE - Free Report) by 32.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 489,306 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 120,215 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.96% of Buckle worth $26,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BKE. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Buckle by 1,928.1% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 649 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Buckle by 81.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Buckle by 162.2% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 957 shares of the company's stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Buckle during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Buckle during the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. 53.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Michelle Hoffman sold 16,200 shares of Buckle stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total value of $887,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 29,682 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,626,573.60. This trade represents a 35.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kari G. Smith sold 30,000 shares of Buckle stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.57, for a total value of $1,637,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 83,814 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,573,729.98. This trade represents a 26.36% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 126,200 shares of company stock valued at $6,517,932. 39.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Buckle Stock Performance

Shares of BKE opened at $52.45 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.44 and a 200 day moving average of $53.72. Buckle, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.57 and a fifty-two week high of $61.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.16.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 13th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.08. Buckle had a return on equity of 45.18% and a net margin of 16.16%.The company had revenue of $399.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Buckle Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. Buckle's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BKE. UBS Group decreased their target price on Buckle from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Weiss Ratings raised Buckle from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Buckle from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $53.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Buckle

Buckle Profile

Buckle, Inc is a retailer specializing in casual apparel, footwear and accessories for young men and women. The company is known for its denim-focused collections, offering both private-label lines and curated brand-name merchandise. Its product assortment includes jeans, tops, outerwear, shoes and a variety of accessories such as belts, jewelry and handbags, all aimed at blending contemporary style with everyday comfort.

Founded in 1948 in Kearney, Nebraska, Buckle began as a single clothing store and has since expanded into a nationwide chain.

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