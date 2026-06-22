Uhlmann Price Securities LLC Increases Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Uhlmann Price Securities LLC boosted its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV - Free Report) by 140.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,875 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 7,523 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for 0.2% of Uhlmann Price Securities LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Uhlmann Price Securities LLC's holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 22,912 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,072,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,279 shares of the company's stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 3,064 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 5.0% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 16,466 shares of the company's stock worth $3,056,000 after buying an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 120,035 shares of the company's stock worth $22,281,000 after acquiring an additional 5,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 117.3% in the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,135,034 shares of the company's stock worth $210,685,000 after acquiring an additional 612,702 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company's stock.

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AbbVie Stock Up 0.1%

NYSE ABBV opened at $216.63 on Monday. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.73 and a twelve month high of $244.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $212.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $218.72. The firm has a market cap of $382.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.32.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.06. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 576.45% and a net margin of 5.79%.The company had revenue of $15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. AbbVie's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 340.89%.

More AbbVie News

Here are the key news stories impacting AbbVie this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on ABBV. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AbbVie from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on AbbVie from $262.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of AbbVie in a report on Monday, March 9th. DZ Bank raised AbbVie from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a "buy" rating and set a $249.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $253.43.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ABBV

About AbbVie

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie's product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women's health.

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