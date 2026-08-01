Ulta Beauty Inc. $ULTA Shares Sold by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA cut its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA - Free Report) by 17.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,148 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after selling 19,605 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned about 0.21% of Ulta Beauty worth $48,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Optimize Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Optimize Financial Inc now owns 1,176 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 147 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 167 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 394 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $730.00 to $700.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $560.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Weiss Ratings lowered Ulta Beauty from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Ulta Beauty in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They set a "buy" rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $638.09.

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Ulta Beauty Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $512.83 on Friday. Ulta Beauty Inc. has a 52-week low of $443.60 and a 52-week high of $714.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $477.49 and a 200 day moving average of $553.64. The company has a market capitalization of $22.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.88.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $7.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.89 by $0.85. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.70 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Ulta Beauty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.360-28.800 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty Inc. will post 28.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Ulta Beauty

In related news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 383 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.84, for a total transaction of $182,246.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,143,919.36. The trade was a 13.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company's stock.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc NASDAQ: ULTA is a U.S.-based specialty retailer and beauty services provider focused on cosmetics, fragrance, skin care, hair care, bath and body, and beauty tools. The company operates a dual-format business that combines brick-and-mortar retail stores with an e-commerce platform, offering a broad assortment of national, prestige and mass-market brands alongside its own private-label products. In many locations Ulta also provides full-service salon treatments, positioning the company as a one-stop destination for product discovery and in-store services.

The retailer's product mix spans color cosmetics, haircare and styling products, skin and body care, fragrance, and accessories, catering to a wide range of consumer preferences and price points.

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