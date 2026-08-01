Ulta Beauty Inc. $ULTA Shares Sold by Summitry LLC

Summitry LLC lessened its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA - Free Report) by 26.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 149,403 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after selling 53,462 shares during the quarter. Ulta Beauty comprises about 2.8% of Summitry LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Summitry LLC owned 0.34% of Ulta Beauty worth $78,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 860.0% in the first quarter. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC now owns 48 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 4,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 43 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Ascentis Independent Advisors acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity

In related news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 383 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.84, for a total value of $182,246.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 2,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,143,919.36. This represents a 13.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company's stock.

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $512.83 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $477.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $553.64. Ulta Beauty Inc. has a 52 week low of $443.60 and a 52 week high of $714.97. The stock has a market cap of $22.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.88.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $7.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.89 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.70 earnings per share. Ulta Beauty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.360-28.800 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Ulta Beauty Inc. will post 28.77 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ULTA shares. Bank of America raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $685.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $730.00 to $700.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They issued an "outperform" rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $741.00 to $652.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $650.00 to $585.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $638.09.

View Our Latest Analysis on ULTA

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc NASDAQ: ULTA is a U.S.-based specialty retailer and beauty services provider focused on cosmetics, fragrance, skin care, hair care, bath and body, and beauty tools. The company operates a dual-format business that combines brick-and-mortar retail stores with an e-commerce platform, offering a broad assortment of national, prestige and mass-market brands alongside its own private-label products. In many locations Ulta also provides full-service salon treatments, positioning the company as a one-stop destination for product discovery and in-store services.

The retailer's product mix spans color cosmetics, haircare and styling products, skin and body care, fragrance, and accessories, catering to a wide range of consumer preferences and price points.

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