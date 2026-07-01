Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA Has $160.84 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG - Free Report) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 560,705 shares of the information services provider's stock after selling 59,756 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 2.7% of Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA's investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA's holdings in Alphabet were worth $160,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Welch Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 1.8% during the first quarter. Welch Financial Planning LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Cambient Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambient Family Office LLC now owns 84,314 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $24,186,000 after buying an additional 3,085 shares during the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 6,409 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $1,838,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. TigerOak Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. TigerOak Management L.L.C. now owns 20,394 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $5,850,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverstone Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 185.2% during the 1st quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 8,432 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $2,419,000 after buying an additional 5,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, CAO Marsida Saraci sold 449 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.72, for a total transaction of $153,432.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 27,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,345,358.56. This trade represents a 1.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 87,475 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total value of $2,077,531.25. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 151,467 shares of company stock worth $4,877,600 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on GOOG. Phillip Securities lowered Alphabet from a "strong-buy" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC set a $400.00 price objective on Alphabet and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Alphabet from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $420.00 target price on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Alphabet from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $376.78.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Alphabet

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOG opened at $353.33 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $366.98 and a 200 day moving average of $332.53. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $173.88 and a 52-week high of $404.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.95, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.22.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The information services provider reported $5.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $2.43. The business had revenue of $109.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.96 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 37.92%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 14.3 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Alphabet's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 8th. Alphabet's payout ratio is presently 6.71%.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc NASDAQ: GOOG is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as "Other Bets." Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company's history.

Alphabet's core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company's ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

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