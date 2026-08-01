Union Pacific Corporation $UNP Shares Acquired by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP - Free Report) by 184.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,570 shares of the railroad operator's stock after buying an additional 6,849 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Eley Financial Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Eley Financial Management Inc now owns 20,713 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $5,025,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Orographic Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Royal Fund Management LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 21,978 shares of the railroad operator's stock worth $5,340,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 133,479 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $32,385,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 16.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,463,071 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $3,509,030,000 after buying an additional 2,084,808 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In other news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 2,991 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.96, for a total transaction of $789,504.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 43,012 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,353,447.52. This trade represents a 6.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company's stock.

Union Pacific Trading Up 0.8%

NYSE:UNP opened at $291.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.99. Union Pacific Corporation has a one year low of $210.84 and a one year high of $315.99. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $277.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $260.55. The stock has a market cap of $173.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.96.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The railroad operator reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 38.46% and a net margin of 28.85%.The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.03 earnings per share. Union Pacific's revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Corporation will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This is an increase from Union Pacific's previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Union Pacific's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of Union Pacific to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $294.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating and set a $310.00 target price (up from $286.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, July 24th. Barclays reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $350.00 price target (up from $315.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Union Pacific from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $320.89.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on UNP

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation NYSE: UNP is one of the largest freight railroad companies in the United States. Its principal operating subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad, has roots that trace back to the Pacific Railway Act of 1862 and the construction of the first transcontinental rail link completed in 1869. The company is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, and operates as a holding company for rail transportation and related services.

Union Pacific's core business is the movement of freight by rail across an extensive rail network serving the western two‑thirds of the United States.

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