uniQure N.V. $QURE Shares Purchased by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE - Free Report) by 148.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,952 shares of the biotechnology company's stock after purchasing an additional 68,174 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd owned 0.18% of uniQure worth $1,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of uniQure by 25.0% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 175,806 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 35,175 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of uniQure during the 2nd quarter valued at about $497,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of uniQure by 276.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 222,979 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $3,108,000 after buying an additional 163,749 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of uniQure in the 2nd quarter valued at about $540,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of uniQure by 38.6% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 761,948 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $10,622,000 after buying an additional 212,218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company's stock.

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uniQure Stock Performance

QURE opened at $44.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -12.78 and a beta of 0.90. uniQure N.V. has a twelve month low of $8.73 and a twelve month high of $71.50. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $32.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.43. The company has a current ratio of 10.40, a quick ratio of 10.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.21 million. uniQure had a negative net margin of 1,154.42% and a negative return on equity of 145.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that uniQure N.V. will post -3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other uniQure news, Director Madhavan Balachandran sold 11,685 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total value of $526,526.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 43,254 shares in the company, valued at $1,949,025.24. This represents a 21.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 21,082 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $952,063.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 519,227 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $23,448,291.32. The trade was a 3.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 433,229 shares of company stock worth $17,944,799 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.65% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QURE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised uniQure from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $28.00 price objective on uniQure in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Chardan Capital raised their price objective on shares of uniQure from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of uniQure from $14.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of uniQure from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, uniQure presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $64.17.

Check Out Our Latest Report on uniQure

uniQure Company Profile

uniQure N.V. is a biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of gene therapies for patients with severe medical needs. Using its proprietary adeno‐associated viral (AAV) vector platform, the company designs single‐dose treatments aimed at addressing the underlying genetic causes of disease rather than solely managing symptoms. Its most advanced program, Hemgenix® (etranacogene dezaparvovec), received regulatory approval in the United States and Europe for adult patients with hemophilia B, marking one of the first gene therapies for a bleeding disorder to reach the market.

Beyond hemophilia B, uniQure's pipeline includes preclinical and clinical-stage candidates targeting rare and debilitating conditions such as aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylase (AADC) deficiency, Huntington's disease, and Parkinson's disease.

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